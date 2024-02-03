Evansville visits Valparaiso after Stafford’s 32-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (13-9, 4-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-16, 2-9 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Evansville Purple Aces (13-9, 4-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-16, 2-9 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Isaiah Stafford scored 32 points in Valparaiso’s 81-70 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Beacons are 5-7 in home games. Valparaiso averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Purple Aces are 4-7 in conference games. Evansville has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Valparaiso scores 68.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 73.0 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Valparaiso gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is averaging 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Beacons. Stafford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Yacine Toumi is averaging 12 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging nine points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.