Evansville visits Anderson and Murray State

Evansville Purple Aces (15-9, 6-7 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-15, 6-7 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Evansville Purple Aces (15-9, 6-7 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-15, 6-7 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Quincy Anderson scored 21 points in Murray State’s 69-64 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Racers are 5-7 on their home court. Murray State is 5-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

The Purple Aces have gone 6-7 against MVC opponents. Evansville is third in the MVC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Yacine Toumi averaging 5.2.

Murray State scores 70.2 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 72.4 Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Racers. Anderson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Toumi is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Tanner Cuff is averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

