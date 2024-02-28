Evansville hosts Indiana State following Avila’s 22-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (24-5, 15-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-14, 6-12 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana State Sycamores (24-5, 15-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-14, 6-12 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -9.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Robbie Avila scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 88-73 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Purple Aces have gone 10-4 in home games. Evansville ranks sixth in the MVC with 13.6 assists per game led by Kenny Strawbridge averaging 2.6.

The Sycamores are 15-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Evansville makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Indiana State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Evansville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strawbridge is averaging 9.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sycamores. Avila is averaging 18.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

