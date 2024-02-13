Evansville hosts Drake following DeVries’ 22-point game

Drake Bulldogs (20-5, 11-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-10, 6-8 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (20-5, 11-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-10, 6-8 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Tucker DeVries scored 22 points in Drake’s 74-67 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Purple Aces are 10-2 in home games. Evansville is the best team in the MVC with 11.1 fast break points.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-3 against MVC opponents. Drake is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Evansville scores 73.0 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 68.6 Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.8 steals.

DeVries is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.