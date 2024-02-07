Evansville hosts Bradley after Leons’ 23-point outing

Bradley Braves (17-6, 9-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (14-9, 5-7 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (17-6, 9-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (14-9, 5-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Malevy Leons scored 23 points in Bradley’s 73-60 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Purple Aces are 9-2 on their home court. Evansville is fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Yacine Toumi paces the Purple Aces with 6.6 boards.

The Braves are 9-3 against MVC opponents. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 2.3.

Evansville makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Bradley averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Evansville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Hughes averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

Duke Deen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.