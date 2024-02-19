Live Radio
Evans helps Jackson State hold off Bethune-Cookman 61-60

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 11:51 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ken Evans had 17 points to help Jackson State fend off Bethune-Cookman 61-60 on Monday night.

Evans had five rebounds for the Tigers (12-14, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan O’Neal scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Keionte Cornelius made three 3-pointers and scored 11.

The Wildcats (12-14, 7-6) were led by Jakobi Heady’s 17 points. Dhashon Dyson had 14 points and Zion Harmon scored 13.

Jackson State won despite not scoring over the final 3:30 of the game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

