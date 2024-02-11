Evans and the Jackson State Tigers take on conference foe UAPB

Jackson State Tigers (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 5-5 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 5-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ken Evans and the Jackson State Tigers take on Kylen Milton and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in SWAC play.

The Golden Lions are 6-4 on their home court. UAPB is 5-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 5-5 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks second in the SWAC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 7.2.

UAPB averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 70.6 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 83.2 UAPB allows to opponents.

The Golden Lions and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milton is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Joe French is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Chase Adams is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Evans is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

