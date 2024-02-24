Eugene’s 21 lead Troy past UL Monroe 84-78

MONROE, La. (AP) — Christyon Eugene scored 21 points as Troy beat Louisiana-Monroe 84-78 on Saturday night. Eugene shot 7…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Christyon Eugene scored 21 points as Troy beat Louisiana-Monroe 84-78 on Saturday night.

Eugene shot 7 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Trojans (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Rigsby scored 19 points while going 3 of 4 and 12 of 14 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and four steals. Thomas Dowd had 14 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Warhawks (11-16, 6-10) were led by Tyreke Locure, who recorded 20 points and six steals. Savion Gallion added 19 points for UL Monroe. In addition, Nika Metskhvarishvili finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.