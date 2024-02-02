Live Radio
Eugene scores 28 to lead Troy to 84-63 romp over Georgia Southern

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 12:01 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Christyon Eugene scored a career-high 28 points to propel Troy to an 84-63 victory over Georgia Southern on Thursday night.

Eugene made 9 of 16 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range for the Trojans (14-8, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference). He added four rebounds and three assists. Freshman Myles Rigsby had 13 points, Tayton Conerway added 12 off the bench and Aamer Muhammad scored 10.

Freshman Eren Banks had 16 points to lead the Eagles (5-17, 5-5). Reserve Jamar Franklin scored 10.

