Eugene leads Troy against Georgia State after 28-point game

Troy Trojans (14-8, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-12, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Georgia State Panthers after Christyon Eugene scored 28 points in Troy’s 84-63 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 at home. Georgia State averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 8-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is fourth in the Sun Belt with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 5.2.

Georgia State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Troy allows to opponents. Troy averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia State gives up.

The Panthers and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Lucas Taylor is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Eugene averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Myles Rigsby is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.