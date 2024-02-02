Eugene and Troy host Georgia State

Troy Trojans (14-8, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Troy Trojans (14-8, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-12, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Georgia State Panthers after Christyon Eugene scored 28 points in Troy’s 84-63 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers are 6-2 on their home court. Georgia State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 8-2 against conference opponents. Troy is fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.5 assists per game led by Eugene averaging 3.7.

Georgia State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Troy allows to opponents. Troy has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The Panthers and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay’Den Turner is averaging 10 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Lucas Taylor is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Eugene is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

