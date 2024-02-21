Eugene and Troy host Arkansas State

Troy Trojans (18-9, 11-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-14, 8-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (18-9, 11-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-14, 8-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Christyon Eugene scored 21 points in Troy’s 85-57 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves have gone 8-3 at home. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt scoring 79.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Trojans are 11-3 against conference opponents. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 2.1.

Arkansas State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Troy allows. Troy averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Felts is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 6.6 points. Taryn Todd is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Eugene averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Myles Rigsby is shooting 51.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

