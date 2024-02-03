Ervin scores 12 off the bench, Elon knocks off N.C. A&T 69-65

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Zac Ervin’s 12 points off of the bench led Elon to a 69-65 victory against N.C.…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Zac Ervin’s 12 points off of the bench led Elon to a 69-65 victory against N.C. A&T on Saturday night.

Ervin shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Phoenix (10-13, 3-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Max Mackinnon scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Sam Sherry had 10 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line.

Jalal McKie finished with 23 points for the Aggies (7-16, 5-5). Camian Shell added 22 points and seven assists for N.C. A&T. In addition, Nikolaos Chitikoudis finished with six points and nine rebounds.

Sherry put up 10 points in the first half for Elon, who led 42-26 at halftime. Elon used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 19-point lead at 50-31 with 16:53 left in the half before finishing off the win.

