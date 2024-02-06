Epps and the Georgetown Hoyas visit conference foe Seton Hall

Georgetown Hoyas (8-13, 1-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-8, 7-4 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-13, 1-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-8, 7-4 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kadary Richmond and the Seton Hall Pirates host Jayden Epps and the Georgetown Hoyas in Big East play.

The Pirates are 9-3 in home games. Seton Hall is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 1-9 in conference play. Georgetown allows 75.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is averaging 15.9 points, seven rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pirates.

Epps is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

