Enaruna scores 31, Cleveland State tops Youngstown State 81-73

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 31 points to guide Cleveland State over Youngstown State 81-73 on Saturday night. Enaruna…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 31 points to guide Cleveland State over Youngstown State 81-73 on Saturday night.

Enaruna also had eight rebounds for the Vikings (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams added 18 points and seven rebounds. Drew Lowder scored 10.

Ziggy Reid led the way for the Penguins (19-9, 11-6) with 19 points. EJ Farmer added 12 points and six rebounds. Brett Thompson had 12 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.