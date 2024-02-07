Enaruna scores 24, Cleveland State defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 75-72

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna’s 24 points helped Cleveland State defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-72 on Wednesday night.…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna’s 24 points helped Cleveland State defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-72 on Wednesday night.

The Vikings led by one point before Enaruna made two free throws with four seconds remaining. PFW’s Rasheed Bello missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Enaruna was 8 of 16 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Vikings (15-10, 8-6 Horizon League). Drew Lowder added 20 points while shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds.

The Mastodons (15-9, 6-7) were led by Bello, who posted 22 points. Jalen Jackson added 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

