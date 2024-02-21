Enaruna leads Cleveland State against Northern Kentucky after 31-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-13, 9-7 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7…

Cleveland State Vikings (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-13, 9-7 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Tristan Enaruna scored 31 points in Cleveland State’s 81-73 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Norse are 10-3 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is seventh in the Horizon League with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 4.3.

The Vikings are 9-7 in conference games. Cleveland State averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 73.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 73.7 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 76.7 points per game, 4.6 more than the 72.1 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Bradley is averaging 9.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Enaruna is averaging 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.