Enaruna leads Cleveland State against Green Bay after 24-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (17-12, 12-6 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-12, 10-8 Horizon League) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (17-12, 12-6 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-12, 10-8 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 73-71 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Vikings have gone 12-2 in home games. Cleveland State scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Phoenix are 12-6 against Horizon League opponents.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 68.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 73.6 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Enaruna is shooting 50.8% and averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.