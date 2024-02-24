Enaruna and Cleveland State host Robert Morris

Cleveland State Vikings (16-12, 9-8 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-18, 6-11 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2…

Cleveland State Vikings (16-12, 9-8 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-18, 6-11 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Tristan Enaruna scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 75-73 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Colonials have gone 7-7 in home games. Robert Morris is 6-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vikings have gone 9-8 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Enaruna averaging 6.4.

Robert Morris is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Robert Morris allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is averaging 15.2 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Enaruna is averaging 19.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

