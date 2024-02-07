Enaruna and Cleveland State host Purdue Fort Wayne

Cleveland State Vikings (14-10, 7-6 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-8, 6-6 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday,…

Cleveland State Vikings (14-10, 7-6 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-8, 6-6 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Tristan Enaruna scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 83-71 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Mastodons are 9-3 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Vikings are 7-6 in conference games. Cleveland State is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Morton-Robertson is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals. Jalen Jackson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Enaruna is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Jayson Woodrich is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.