Emejuru, Siena Saints square off against the Manhattan Jaspers

Siena Saints (3-20, 2-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-16, 2-10 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays Manhattan in MAAC action Saturday.

The Jaspers are 2-6 in home games. Manhattan is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Saints have gone 2-10 against MAAC opponents. Siena is eighth in the MAAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 5.3.

Manhattan’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 60.1 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than the 77.3 Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Saints match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Jaspers. Perry Cowan is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Mason Courtney is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 5.4 points. Durugordon is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

