Elvis leads No. 18 Dayton against VCU after 21-point outing

Dayton Flyers (19-3, 9-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-8, 7-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Dayton takes on the VCU Rams after Kobe Elvis scored 21 points in Dayton’s 94-79 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams are 10-5 on their home court. VCU is sixth in the A-10 with 14.2 assists per game led by Zeb Jackson averaging 3.8.

The Flyers are 9-1 against conference opponents. Dayton averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

VCU makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Dayton averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game VCU allows.

The Rams and Flyers square off Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rams.

Javon Bennett is averaging 9.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Flyers: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

