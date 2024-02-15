Elon hosts Delaware after Davis’ 21-point outing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-9, 8-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-15, 3-9 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-9, 8-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-15, 3-9 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -7; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on the Elon Phoenix after Jyare Davis scored 21 points in Delaware’s 69-58 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Phoenix have gone 6-5 at home. Elon ranks seventh in the CAA with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Sam Sherry averaging 6.3.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 8-4 against CAA opponents.

Elon averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Delaware allows. Delaware averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Fightin’ Blue Hens meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.