Elon hosts Davis and Delaware

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-9, 8-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-15, 3-9 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-9, 8-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-15, 3-9 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on the Elon Phoenix after Jyare Davis scored 21 points in Delaware’s 69-58 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Phoenix are 6-5 in home games. Elon averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 8-4 against CAA opponents. Delaware scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Elon scores 74.8 points, 5.1 more per game than the 69.7 Delaware gives up. Delaware has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The Phoenix and Fightin’ Blue Hens square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

Davis is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.