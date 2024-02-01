Elon hosts Campbell following Sinani’s 21-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (10-11, 4-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-12, 2-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Campbell Fighting Camels (10-11, 4-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-12, 2-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Elon Phoenix after Jasin Sinani scored 21 points in Campbell’s 90-67 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix are 6-3 on their home court. Elon averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Fighting Camels are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Campbell is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Elon makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Campbell averages 68.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 77.2 Elon allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sherry is averaging 9.5 points for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Sinani is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

