Elon defeats William & Mary 76-71

ELON, N.C. (AP) — TK Simpkins scored 18 points as Elon beat William & Mary 76-71 on Thursday night.

Simpkins added eight rebounds and three steals for the Phoenix (13-17, 6-11 Coastal Athletic Association). Nick Dorn finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range to add 14 points. Max Mackinnon had 13 points and shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Gabe Dorsey led the Tribe (8-22, 3-14) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. William & Mary also got 12 points and six rebounds from Caleb Dorsey. Chase Lowe also had 10 points and six assists. The loss was the Tribe’s ninth straight.

Dorn scored 14 points in the first half and Elon went into the break trailing 42-39. Elon pulled off the victory after a 10-2 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 72-67 with 2:19 left in the half. Simpkins scored 12 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Elon hosts Monmouth and William & Mary hosts Hampton.

