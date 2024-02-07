Elon and Stony Brook face off in conference matchup

Stony Brook Seawolves (12-11, 5-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-13, 3-7 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stony Brook Seawolves (12-11, 5-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-13, 3-7 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix host Tyler Stephenson-Moore and the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Phoenix are 6-4 in home games. Elon has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The Seawolves have gone 5-5 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Elon averages 76.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 71.7 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 71.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 76.3 Elon allows to opponents.

The Phoenix and Seawolves meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackinnon is averaging 12.2 points for the Phoenix.

Stephenson-Moore is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

