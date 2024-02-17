Elmer scores 18 as Miami (OH) knocks off Ball State 80-59

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Eian Elmer had 18 points in Miami (OH)’s 80-59 victory over Ball State on Saturday night.…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Eian Elmer had 18 points in Miami (OH)’s 80-59 victory over Ball State on Saturday night.

Elmer shot 8 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the RedHawks (12-13, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Anderson Mirambeaux had 16 points and Bradley Dean scored 15.

Basheer Jihad and Davion Bailey both scored 18 to pace the Cardinals (12-13, 4-8). Jihad added six rebounds and two blocks. Jalin Anderson had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.