Ellis leads USC against UCLA after 30-point game

USC Trojans (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-12, 9-6 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

USC Trojans (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-12, 9-6 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the UCLA Bruins after Boogie Ellis scored 30 points in USC’s 92-89 overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bruins have gone 8-5 at home. UCLA is the top team in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Trojans are 4-11 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCLA is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.1% USC allows to opponents. USC has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bruins.

Ellis is averaging 16.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Trojans: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.