Ellis and USC host No. 19 Washington State

USC Trojans (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

USC Trojans (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on the No. 19 Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 24 points in USC’s 62-56 victory against the UCLA Bruins.

The Cougars have gone 13-1 at home. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Trojans are 5-11 in Pac-12 play. USC is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Washington State scores 75.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 74.8 USC gives up. USC averages 7.2 more points per game (74.2) than Washington State gives up (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is averaging 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaylen Wells is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.