Elliott and UT Rio Grande Valley host Grand Canyon

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-21, 2-14 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-4, 14-3 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-21, 2-14 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-4, 14-3 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -22; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Elijah Elliott scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 84-56 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Antelopes are 14-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon ranks seventh in the WAC with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Tyon Grant-Foster averaging 6.8.

The Vaqueros are 2-14 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley allows 80.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

Grand Canyon’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant-Foster is averaging 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Elliott is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 0-10, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

