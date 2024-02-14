Ellington scores 23, Murray State defeats Missouri State 82-72

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Nick Ellington had 23 points in Murray State’s 82-72 victory over Missouri State on Wednesday night.…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Nick Ellington had 23 points in Murray State’s 82-72 victory over Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Ellington added five rebounds for the Racers (11-15, 8-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Quincy Anderson scored 16 points and added three steals. Jacobi Wood had 12 points and was 5 of 15 shooting (2 for 9 from 3-point range).

Matthew Lee led the way for the Bears (14-12, 6-9) with 22 points and seven assists. Chance Moore added 21 points and two steals for Missouri State. In addition, Cesare Edwards finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

