Eley scores 24, helps Siena end slide with 68-63 victory over Manhattan

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 10:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Eley scored 24 points as Siena beat Manhattan 68-63 on Saturday night.

Eley also contributed 16 rebounds and three blocks for the Saints (4-20, 3-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Sean Durugordon scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Mason Courtney shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and scored 11.

Seydou Traore finished with 16 points and seven rebounds to pace the Jaspers (5-17, 2-11). Daniel Rouzan had 12 points and blocked two shots. Logan Padgett added nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

