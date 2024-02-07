Eley leads Siena against Marist after 24-point game

Marist Red Foxes (11-9, 6-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-19, 2-9 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (11-9, 6-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-19, 2-9 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Marist Red Foxes after Michael Eley scored 24 points in Siena’s 68-61 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints are 2-8 on their home court. Siena ranks fourth in the MAAC in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Giovanni Emejuru leads the Saints with 6.3 boards.

The Red Foxes are 6-5 against MAAC opponents. Marist has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

Siena scores 60.5 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 62.8 Marist allows. Marist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Max Allen is shooting 54.7% and averaging 11.9 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

