El Shakery scores 15 as Wofford downs the Citadel 77-64

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Belal El Shakery’s 15 points off of the bench helped lead Wofford to a 77-64 victory over the Citadel on Saturday night.

El Shakery also contributed five rebounds for the Terriers (14-11, 7-5 Southern Conference). Dillon Bailey shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Corey Tripp had 13 points and shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the foul line.

AJ Smith finished with 27 points for the Bulldogs (9-16, 1-11). Madison Durr added 17 points and two steals for Citadel. In addition, Elijah Morgan had 10 points.

El Shakery scored 10 points in the first half and Wofford went into the break trailing 33-31. Bailey put up 10 second-half points and Wofford secured the victory after a second half that featured seven lead changes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

