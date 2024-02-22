Ejim, Maxwell help No. 16 Gonzaga women run winning streak to 21, 33 at home, 74-48 over Dons

SPOKANE., Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 20 points, Brynna Maxwell added 18 and No. 16 Gonzaga defeated San Francisco…

SPOKANE., Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 20 points, Brynna Maxwell added 18 and No. 16 Gonzaga defeated San Francisco 74-48 on Thursday night for its 21st straight win of the season and 33rd straight at home.

Eliza Hollingsworth added 12 points and Kaylynne Truong had 10 for the Bulldogs (27-2, 14-0 West Coast Conference), who were never challenged despite an off-shooting night by their standards.

Gonzaga shot 45% (27 of 60), which was below its sixth in the nation 49.3%, going 7 of 24 (29.2%) from the 3-point line. The Zags are second in the nation behind the arc at 40.8%. They did, however, surpass their sixth in the country free-throw shooting (79.5%) by making 13 of 14 (92.9%).

Cami Fulcher had 14 points to lead the Dons (11-15, 7-6), who have lost 17 in the series, including 73-54 earlier this season. Jasmine Gayles added 13 points.

Hollingsworth hit a 3-pointer to start a game-opening 10-point run that was capped by Kayleigh Truong’s 3 and that 10-point edge held up through the quarter, which ended at 21-11. A 7-0 run in the second quarter helped Gonzaga push the lead to 35-19 at the half.

San Francisco was 1 of 18 behind the arc and shot 27% overall (8 of 30).

Maxwell hit a 3-pointer to closer the third quarter, giving her a triple in every game this season and the Bulldogs lead 59-37. She closed the quarter on a personal 7-0 run.

Gonzaga plays at Pepperdine on Saturday when San Francisco plays at Portland.

