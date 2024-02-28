Live Radio
Edwards scores 30, James Madison defeats Georgia State 84-78 for its ninth victory in a row

The Associated Press

February 28, 2024, 10:26 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 30 points and James Madison beat Georgia State 84-78 on Wednesday night for its ninth victory in a row.

Edwards also contributed five assists for the Dukes (27-3, 15-3 Sun Belt Conference). T.J. Bickerstaff scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds. Noah Freidel had nine points and was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

Lucas Taylor led the Panthers (13-16, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jay’Den Turner added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia State. Dwon Odom also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

