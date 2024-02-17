Edwards leads North Texas against UAB

North Texas Mean Green (14-10, 7-5 AAC) at UAB Blazers (16-8, 8-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (14-10, 7-5 AAC) at UAB Blazers (16-8, 8-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces the UAB Blazers after Jason Edwards scored 30 points in North Texas’ 76-66 victory against the Memphis Tigers.

The Blazers are 10-3 in home games. UAB ranks second in the AAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Javian Davis averaging 3.1.

The Mean Green are 7-5 in AAC play. North Texas scores 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

UAB makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). North Texas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Edwards averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Aaron Scott is shooting 35.2% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.