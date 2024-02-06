Edwards leads North Texas against Tulsa

North Texas Mean Green (12-9, 5-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-9, 3-6 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (12-9, 5-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-9, 3-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jason Edwards scored 31 points in North Texas’ 60-55 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Golden Hurricane are 11-2 in home games. Tulsa is eighth in the AAC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by PJ Haggerty averaging 8.7.

The Mean Green have gone 5-4 against AAC opponents. North Texas ranks second in the AAC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Tulsa averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game North Texas allows. North Texas has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and Mean Green face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Haggerty is averaging 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

C.J. Noland is averaging 9.8 points for the Mean Green. Edwards is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.