Edwards leads North Texas against South Florida

South Florida Bulls (14-5, 7-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-8, 5-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces the South Florida Bulls after Jason Edwards scored 31 points in North Texas’ 82-79 overtime loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green have gone 9-1 in home games. North Texas ranks fourth in college basketball giving up 60.3 points per game while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Bulls are 7-1 in conference matchups. South Florida has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Texas’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game South Florida allows. South Florida has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Bulls match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 17.7 points for the Mean Green. C.J. Noland is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Kasean Pryor is averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

