Edwards and North Texas host UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (8-19, 2-12 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (14-11, 7-6 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-19, 2-12 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (14-11, 7-6 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the UTSA Roadrunners after Jason Edwards scored 29 points in North Texas’ 71-62 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green have gone 10-2 at home. North Texas averages 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-12 against AAC opponents. UTSA is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

North Texas scores 67.4 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 82.8 UTSA allows. UTSA averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game North Texas gives up.

The Mean Green and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Aaron Scott is shooting 36.3% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Carlton Linguard is averaging 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 76.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.