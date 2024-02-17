Edmonds leads Bucknell against Colgate after 20-point game

Bucknell Bison (10-16, 7-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (18-8, 12-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Bucknell Bison (10-16, 7-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (18-8, 12-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -13.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on the Colgate Raiders after Elvin Edmonds IV scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 71-63 overtime loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders have gone 9-2 in home games. Colgate is second in the Patriot League with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Keegan Records averaging 9.1.

The Bison are 7-6 in conference games. Bucknell has a 1-12 record against teams above .500.

Colgate makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Bucknell has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Braeden Smith is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Jack Forrest is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bison. Edmonds is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

