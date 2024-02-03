Edey leads No. 2 Purdue against No. 6 Wisconsin

Purdue Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue visits the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers after Zach Edey scored 30 points in Purdue’s 105-96 overtime victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers have gone 11-1 in home games. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 7.6.

The Boilermakers are 9-2 in conference play. Purdue ranks fourth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 7.5.

Wisconsin makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Purdue has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Boilermakers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Crowl is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Lance Jones is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals. Edey is averaging 22.6 points, 13 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.