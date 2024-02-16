Edey has 24 points and 15 rebounds, No. 2 Purdue comes back to beat Minnesota 84-76

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey overcame a slow start with 24 points and 15 rebounds as No. 2…

The Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten), who trailed by 10 after the opening possession of the second half, turned to their 7-foot-4 senior All-American center to help lead the comeback. The reigning national player of the year shook off 3-of-9 shooting in the first half by moving closer to the basket with three dunks, the last slam pushing Purdue ahead 57-55 with 12:27 remaining.

Point guard Braden Smith had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Purdue, which improved to 43-3 at home in the last three years, including 7-0 in Big Ten play this season. Mason Gillis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Lance Jones added 12.

Dawson Garcia led the Gophers (15-9, 6-7) with 24 points.

NO. 18 SAINT MARY’S 103, PEPPERDINE 59

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Augustus Marciulionis scored a career-high 28 points and Alex Ducas beat the halftime buzzer with a halfcourt shot to lead Saint Mary’s past Pepperdine for its 13th straight win.

The Gaels (21-6, 12-0 West Coast Conference) celebrated their return to the AP Top 25 for the first time since the opening week of the season with another dominant victory to match No. 1 UConn for the longest active winning streak in the country.

Ducas added 18 points and Aidan Mahaney scored 13 for Saint Mary’s, which has opened a 2 1/2-game lead in the conference over San Francisco and Gonzaga.

Jevon Porter had 13 points to pace the Waves (10-17, 3-9), who have lost seven of eight.

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 80, TEMPLE 68

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 17 points, Alijah Martin and Brandon Weatherspoon each had 16 and Florida Atlantic beat Temple in a battle of the Owls.

FAU (20-5, 10-2 American Athletic) pulled away with an early 15-2 run. Weatherspoon hit two 3-pointers during the spree, and Nick Boyd had four 3s in the half. Boyd and Vladislav Goldin each finished with 12 points.

Temple (8-17, 1-11) has lost 10 straight since defeating Wichita State at home Jan. 7. Jordan Riley led Temple with 19 points.

