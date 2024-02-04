Eastern Washington visits Portland State following Kyman’s 21-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-8, 8-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-8, 5-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-8, 8-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-8, 5-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Portland State Vikings after Jake Kyman scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-65 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings are 8-1 in home games. Portland State has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is second in the Big Sky scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

Portland State scores 71.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 71.8 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 8.1 more points per game (78.4) than Portland State gives up to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Harvey is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging nine points. Kaelen Allen is shooting 44.9% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Cedric Coward is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Ethan Price is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

