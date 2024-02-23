Eastern Washington visits Northern Colorado after Thomas’ 20-point performance

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-10, 11-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-10, 10-4 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-10, 11-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-10, 10-4 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Saint Thomas scored 20 points in Northern Colorado’s 76-62 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bears have gone 11-2 at home. Northern Colorado is the top team in the Big Sky with 37.9 points in the paint led by Thomas averaging 8.4.

The Eagles are 11-3 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Northern Colorado scores 80.4 points, 6.8 more per game than the 73.6 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Northern Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Cedric Coward is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Casey Jones is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

