Eastern Washington plays Idaho after Coward’s 26-point showing

Idaho Vandals (9-14, 3-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-8, 9-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Idaho Vandals after Cedric Coward scored 26 points in Eastern Washington’s 90-77 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles have gone 7-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Vandals are 3-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho gives up 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Eastern Washington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coward is averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Jake Kyman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Quinn Denker is averaging 12 points and 3.4 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

