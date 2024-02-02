Eastern Michigan visits Northern Illinois following Amos’ 25-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-12, 2-7 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-14, 0-8 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-12, 2-7 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-14, 0-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Xavier Amos scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 84-77 overtime loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies have gone 3-6 at home. Northern Illinois averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 2-7 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Northern Illinois scores 76.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 74.5 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is averaging 19.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Huskies. Amos is averaging 14.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Julius Ellerbe is averaging 5.1 points for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 71.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

