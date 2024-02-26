Eastern Michigan takes on conference rival Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (10-17, 7-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-16, 4-10 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (10-17, 7-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-16, 4-10 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyson Acuff and the Eastern Michigan Eagles host Seth Hubbard and the Western Michigan Broncos in MAC action Tuesday.

The Eagles are 8-5 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 3-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncos are 7-7 in conference matchups. Western Michigan is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Eastern Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arne Osojnik is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.2 points. Acuff is averaging 22.1 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Hubbard is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 11.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

