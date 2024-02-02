Eastern Kentucky visits Kennesaw State following Adekokoya’s 20-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-10, 7-1 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-9, 4-4 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-10, 7-1 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-9, 4-4 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Quincy Adekokoya scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 96-95 overtime loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Owls are 8-2 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks second in the ASUN with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jusaun Holt averaging 4.5.

The Colonels are 7-1 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is second in the ASUN with 15.2 assists per game led by Leland Walker averaging 4.4.

Kennesaw State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Walker is averaging 15.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Colonels. Isaiah Cozart is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

